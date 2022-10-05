Yair Zilberman Preaches Cats Rights With The Neve Fritsky City Hall For The Neve Fritsky Contest

Animal rights advocate and kitten lover, Yair Zilberman, creates “Neve Fritsky City Hall,” a website for the Neve Fritsky SEO competition taking place in Israel

HADERA, ISRAEL, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yair Zilberman, a father of 6 sassy feline children, recently took his advocacy for animal rights to a whole new level as the kitten lover submitted the “ Neve Fritsky City Hall ” website for the "Neve Fritsky" SEO contest. The competition taking place in Israel requires participants to create a new website on a fresh domain for Neve Fritsky, an imaginary city that does not exist in reality.“There is something humorous and light-hearted about it, but I take it very seriously and not only because of the prize of the SEO contest which is about $4200 - but because for me talking about a city of cats is an opportunity to talk about the rights of cats, about their right to live with dignity and in good health - and to encourage the adoption of sweet kittens and these are goals that the website is trying to promote in practice.” - Yair Zilberman.Millions of animals in different parts of the world have been left homeless and unattended due to several reasons. The situation is not different for cats, especially in Israel, with reports that awareness of cat rights is very poor. Several initiatives have been put in place to talk about cat rights. However, more needs to be done in this regard as there seems to be no end to the suffering of stray cats, which is where Yair aims to make a difference with Neve Fritsky City Hall, as he seeks to want to encourage more people to adopt cats and save them from a nightmarish and difficult life on the street.The hypothetical city created by Yair Zilberman has a cat as the mayor with 500 citizens – all cats. Yair’s approach is particularly unique, offering a blend of humor and informative aspect to address a topical issue in Israel and other parts of the world. In addition to the chances of winning the $4,200 prize money that will be channeled into animal rights advocacy, the website also draws media attention to the subject. Neve Fritsky City Hall describes the history of the city, with videos of the mayor demonstrating how a house cat should behave and how to maintain a balanced life, and above all, his fitness.For further information about Neve Fritsky City Hall and to support his cat rights advocacy as the competition ends on October 11, 9:00 Israel time, visit – https://mycity.org.il/