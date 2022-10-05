ROBOTICS ROADSHOW with ANYbotics, Microdrones, Autel, Maptek, and KukerRanken

KR Roadshow Graphic 2022 Robert Lycke Addresses Audience Meet ANYmal - MLT Roadshow Stop 2022

KukerRanken announces the Robotic Roadshow for 2022! This event provides training, current info on robotics, and demonstrations of current & future technology.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KukerRanken, a leading provider of architectural, engineering, construction, survey equipment and supplies since 1928, announces the Robotic Roadshow for 2022. This event provides training, current information on robotics, and demonstrations of current and future technology for the AEC, Survey, Public Safety, and Inspection sectors.

Drone LiDAR, photogrammetry, bathyscanning, and Uncrewed Ground Vehicles coupled with mapping solutions from Microdrones, Autel, Maptek, Seafloor, and other complete solutions are the focus of the Robotics Roadshow. Additionally, UGV solutions equipped with Leica scanning products are a main feature of the Robotics Roadshow.

“We are thrilled to be the first company in the USA to offer demonstrations and training for the ANYmal Uncrewed Ground Vehicle during our Robotics Roadshow,” says Robert “Bob” Lycke Jr, president of KukerRanken, “the UGV offers the ability to provide static or mobile scanning to the survey, construction, and engineering industries, and offers automated patrol and reporting functionality for security and inspection operations whether single or multi-floor operations. The ANYmal is vastly superior to every other UGV we evaluated over the past year, and we believe Robotics Roadshow attendees will agree once they experience the ANYmal in person.”

Additionally, the Microdrones MD1000HR is a primary focus of the Robotics Roadshow, featuring their newest payload, the UHR, with 32 beams for deep canopy penetration, providing clean surface models to engineers and surveyors.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the team at KukerRanken,” said Aaron Beach, the Northwest regional manager for Microdrones who helped facilitate the Robotics Roadshow. “They have been leaders in the Pacific Northwest GIS supply industry for nearly a century. Between those deep roots, and the leadership of Douglas Spotted Eagle, who is a UAS industry pioneer, we believe we’ve found a fantastic partner in KR.”

Kuker-Ranken will be demonstrating and training with ANYbotics ANYmal, Microdrones LiDAR systems, UAS from Autel, DJI, and Maptek, water surface scanners from Seafloor, emergency and scene lighting systems from FoxFury, and software from Pix4D, Leica, UASidekick, and other essential applications for AEC, Survey, Inspections, and Public Safety.

“KukerRanken prides itself on offering the highest quality products and supplies to our customers,” says Douglas Spotted Eagle, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at KukerRanken Inc. “The Robotics Roadshow informs our customers and the general public of our complete solution-focused product lines. During this tour, we’re presenting the end to end execution and analysis for all of these various robotic and technical products. ”

“We’re excited to be in-person on the tour and able to let people see the unmanned surveying and scanning equipment up close and personal,” said Lycke. “We’re looking forward to speaking with anyone involved in planning, developing, operating, or post-processing construction data or projects.”

The Robotics Roadshow may be found in the following cities:

Seattle, WA 4-Oct-22

Tacoma, WA 5-Oct-22

Portland OR 6-Oct-22

Bend, OR 8-Oct-22

Spokane, WA 10-Oct-22

Boise, ID 12-Oct-22

Idaho Falls, ID 14-Oct-22

SLC, UT 17-Oct-22

Reno, NV 19-Oct-22

Sacramento, CA 21-Oct-22

Las Vegas, NV 25-Oct-22

Phoenix, AZ 27-Oct-22

St George, UT 1-Nov-22

Fullerton, CA 3-Nov-22

Registration required. Register here: https://bit.ly/KRRoadshow2022

About KukerRanken

For more than 90 years KukerRanken (KR) has served Surveyors, Architects, General Contractors and Design Professionals in the Pacific Northwest. KR opened its doors in 1928 and now has expanded to seven locations in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and St. George to better serve their customers. They continually train their personnel and only provide the best in quality products and customer service. KukerRanken developed an Unmanned (Robotics) division in early 2021, dedicated to providing world-class training, service, and products with a focus on AEC, Survey, Inspection, and Public Safety.

www.kukerranken.com

KR Presents ANYmal