Stryker Records to Re-Release Its First Full-Length Album, Perfect by Conniption
Conniption "Perfect" LP released by Stryker Records in 2000 to re-release to digital format
Conniption band photo in 1999. Bob Bernard, Eric Oliver, Jaye Thomas and David Gearte (photo by Chris Dobry)
Perfect was originally released on October 6th 2000 and will be re-released 22 years later to the day on Thursday October 6th 2022
It always seems like you end up back where you started, I've been thinking a lot lately about banging out some new Conniption songs. Why not?”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musicians deciding to go on hiatus is probably one of the most heartbreaking moments for any fan. After all, it means they will not see new activity from their beloved idols for a while. However, taking some time off is essential for anybody, even rock stars. Artists are always met with joy and delight when they reveal a new project. This time, fans of Conniption are rejoicing as the hard rock band announced the re-release of its album, Perfect.
— Jaye Thomas
The project could not have come at a better time as it is slated to drop on October 6, 2022, exactly 22 years from its first release. Much like its first iteration, the LP is produced by Stryker Records, which is also the first-ever full-length album released by the company.
Ahead of the drop, Conniption frontman Jaye Thomas sentimentally reminisced about the band's history. Looking back, the talented musician shared how the original group was formed right after high school with Jerame Arnold on drums and Dave Williams on bass. Over the years, they underwent numerous transitions, including changes in members. Yet, at the same time, they have consistently amassed a loyal following of fans who admire their sound and musicality. The band also released three albums: The Stoning in 1996, The Jade Fountain in 1997, and Tame in 1998.
But perhaps one of the most memorable events in the group's journey was when they came across Chris Dobry and Stryker Records, which at the time was still a fledgling label. Both parties met at a hotel in Southfield, Michigan, in 1998, where they signed a recording contract.
After which, Conniption eagerly went back into the studio and recorded a new album. Unlike their previous releases, the members spent more time on this project until they created a great album they all loved. As Jay explained, "I was working on a loose lyrical concept centered around the idea of achieving a perfect niche in society by becoming 'simple and small like everybody else.' Essentially, perfection by way of imperfection." Because of this, the LP was aptly called Perfect.
Aside from producing the impressive album, Stryker Records was also determined to scale the band's success and widen its reach. As they had already gained a massive fan base in their hometown of Detroit, Chris Dobry worked hard to set up shows for the band in Wisconsin, where the label was based.
However, they experienced mixed reception and had limited success which divided the group. Ultimately, some members refused to go on the road to play for smaller crowds. Eventually, Conniption cut ties with the record label, and before long, the band decided to go on indefinite hiatus.
A lot has changed after 22 years since the album was released. It seems like Jaye Thomas has come full circle with the re-release of Perfect. "It always seems like you end up back where you started," the artist observed. He added, "I've been thinking a lot lately about banging out some new Conniption songs. Why not?"
Fans and rock lovers should be on the lookout for the imminent drop of Perfect, which will be distributed by Ingrooves, a Universal Music Group company. The LP will be available on all major music platforms worldwide.
Christopher Dobry
Stryker Records
email us here
Promo video for Perfect by Conniption