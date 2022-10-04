Thane Stenner Profiled in Exeleon Magazine
Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner, was recognized in Exeleon Magazine for his wealth creation expertise and team.TORONTO, CANADA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner, of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada was featured in Exeleon Magazine, a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses. Mr. Stenner is recognized for his leadership as well as his expertise in wealth management. Based in Vancouver, BC, Mr. Stenner’s unique approach to success and strategies for balancing the rigors of his profession with personal pursuits has been studied in the Exeleon article.
Stenner Wealth Partners+, composed of an award-winning team of financial and wealth specialists, offers both virtual and in-person services and a boutique approach to global perspective for servicing North American investors. Stenner Wealth Partners provides support to ultra-high-net-worth accounts with a minimum of $10M+ in investable assets or $25M+ net worth.
“At every opportunity,” said Mr. Stenner of the article, “it’s important to remember that diversifying sources of return requires managing risk while maintaining a broad approach of assets which work together in a portfolio setting. I am proud to share my story and experiences managing ultra-high-net-worth investments with Exeleon Magazine.”
Exeleon Magazine is a publication site which allows businesses and entrepreneurs to tell their stories and share their experiences. With an eye for highlighting exceptional organizations and people, the magazine spotlights their efforts, both personal and professional, to better the world and foster a unified, global market.
Thane Stenner is the Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor, of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management and is cross border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. He previously acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Program. Currently, he is the host of his own podcast launched on BNN Bloomberg Studio titled Smart Wealth – with Thane Stenner.
For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Thane Stenner
email us here