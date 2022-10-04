Submit Release
Safely reopening Island schools

CANADA, October 4 - More Island schools open everyday, as power is restored and community clean up continues.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5, the following schools will open:

  • Cardigan Consolidated - Classes will resume in a temporary location within Montague Regional High School
  • Donagh Regional

The following schools will remain closed:

  • École Évangéline – classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, start date yet to be announced
  • Prince Street Elementary 
  • Queen Charlotte Intermediate
  • St. Jean Elementary
  • West Kent Elementary

Residents are reminded to keep a safe and respectful distance from all working crews and areas where power is not yet restored. Additional traffic control measures will be in place across Island roadways to help manage traffic operations. Motorists, walkers and bikers are reminded to slow down and obey these measures. 

There are many different conditions across Prince Edward Island roads and sidewalks. School bus drivers have been actively checking the safety and accessibility of bus routes; however, all parents are asked to please check their children’s walking route to school or to their bus stop, to make sure students can travel safely. When possible, parents are encouraged to walk children to school or their bus stops until they are assured the route is safe. 

If students are walking or bicycling to school on their own, discuss safety with them before they depart. 

  • Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online.
  • Keep a safe and respectful distance from all recovery crews, so that work can be completed in a safe and diligent manner. 
  • Avoid playgrounds and other facilities that are closed due to storm damage. 
  • Take extra care when crossing roads because some traffic lights are still not operational.

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
Agtremere@gov.pe.ca

