Truth Social Android App Available in the Samsung Galaxy Store

/EIN News/ -- SARASTOA, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced today that the Truth Social Android App is now available for U.S.-based Samsung smartphone users to download in the Samsung Galaxy Store. The inclusion of Truth Social in the Samsung Galaxy Store represents a major milestone for Truth Social’s availability in the United States, as Samsung commands a 30 percent share of the domestic smartphone market, according to publicly available data.

New and existing U.S.-based Samsung users can download the Truth Social Android App on their smartphones here.

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com



