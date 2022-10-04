Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,057 in the last 365 days.

Party Central Committee discusses Socialist State, Party leadership innovation

VIETNAM, October 4 - s

HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Tuesday discussed ways to continue to build and perfect the Socialist rule-of-law state in Việt Nam in the new period during the second working day of their ongoing sixth plenum in Hà Nội.

The morning discussion was chaired by Politburo member, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, on behalf of the Politburo.

On the afternoon of the same day, the Party Central Committee worked in groups, discussing the project reviewing the 15 years of implementing the Resolution of the 5th plenum of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee on continuing to innovate the Party's leadership method in the operations of the political system. — VNS

You just read:

Party Central Committee discusses Socialist State, Party leadership innovation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.