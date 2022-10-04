Party Central Committee discusses Socialist State, Party leadership innovation

VIETNAM, October 4 - s

HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Tuesday discussed ways to continue to build and perfect the Socialist rule-of-law state in Việt Nam in the new period during the second working day of their ongoing sixth plenum in Hà Nội.

The morning discussion was chaired by Politburo member, State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, on behalf of the Politburo.

On the afternoon of the same day, the Party Central Committee worked in groups, discussing the project reviewing the 15 years of implementing the Resolution of the 5th plenum of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee on continuing to innovate the Party's leadership method in the operations of the political system. — VNS