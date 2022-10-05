Richmond-Based Staffing Firm Announces New Name and Website

Minority-owned staffing company breathes life into its new branding following its expansion into healthcare.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Richmond-based staffing firm formerly known as Executive Placements, LLC, today announced the launch of its new company name. Alongside the name change comes an elevated and updated brand experience, including a new logo, tagline, website, color scheme, and more.

The previous name, Executive Placements, LLC, and related branding no longer represented the eight-year-old company's evolution or unique value proposition, which is what originally inspired the change earlier this year. Since its inception, the company has been hyper-focused on helping its clients identify and hire top talent quickly and helping connect candidates with the right job opportunities to advance their careers.

"We chose the name Magnify to highlight our firm's modernized product and process that enhances client growth by ensuring the very best candidates are noticed and hired to help them deliver tangible business results," said co-founder Dheryld Houston. "Our new name and logo speak to how we showcase the talents and abilities of each professional we represent, leading to an increased amount of successful placements within multiple verticals like technology, sales & marketing, office support, and now healthcare."

This brand launch follows the announcement of the firm's fourth core vertical focus, unveiling healthcare as the latest area within which they have established market credibility.

"We've found that our core principles that made us successful in other industries translated fluently to the healthcare space," continued Houston. As a result, the staffing firm now supports more than eight different functional areas within healthcare.

The brand launch features an updated magnifying glass logo to complement the name change and conveys the brand's focus on its unique value to the industry. The new tagline, "Modernizing the Staffing Experience" demonstrates Magnify's commitment to delivering a lively, exciting experience to their clients and candidates.

To learn more about Magnify, visit www.magnifyyourtalent.com

About Magnify: Founded in 2014, Magnify (formerly Executive Placements, LLC.) is a leading staffing company focused on technology, healthcare, sales & marketing, and office support. Magnify aims to create a revolutionary approach to talent acquisition by improving the process for candidates and clients from start to finish. As a minority-owned business, Magnify commits to partnering with our clients to find the very best and most diverse talent in the market today.