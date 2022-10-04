State Board Announces SY2022–23 Student Representatives

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) is pleased to announce the selection of its SY2022–23 Student Representatives. The Student Representatives co-chaired the Student Advisory Committee (SAC) and serve as the voice of students in the State Board’s work. They are consulted on issues of policy before the State Board and lend their perspectives to the work of the State Board, especially around issues that are prominent in D.C. public schools. Students interested in joining in this work can find out more information about the SAC here.

Téa Washington is a sophomore at BASIS DC PCS. Growing up in Capitol Hill, she was surrounded by politicians and change makers. She has always loved participating in community events like Everybody Wins, a non-profit organization that allows students in schools to read with Senate employees, touring the Capitol and other government-buildings, or running into a senator at a Starbucks near her school. Washington is truly a product of her environment when it comes to her passion for advocacy and devotion to change. Washington said, “There is nothing I love more than being able to serve my community and assist those around me in any way possible. I am so excited for this opportunity, and can’t wait to work with my fellow representatives and members of our Student Advisory Committee!”

Anthony Wages is a sophomore at H.D. Woodson. He serves as Class President and on the Color Guard. As a Student Representative of the State Board, Wages wants students to feel that they are in a safe space to share their opinions freely without being judged. “Sometimes, all voices are not represented in the District. All voices include students from disadvantaged backgrounds, troubled youth, and those of different sexual orientation. I find that these voices aren’t represented in every space. My goal is to ensure that every voice, every person, and every community member feels safe enough to step out of their houses into a community they feel safe and protected in,” Wages said. Wages, who aspires to be a lawyer, is striving to increase awareness and knowledge of issues that impact the life of everyday students.

Liv Birnstad is a senior at Capital City PCS and is beginning her second term as Student Representative. Liv currently sits on the State Board’s Education Standards Committee, in addition to co-chairing the Student Advisory Committee (SAC). Outside of her time on the State Board, Liv is a member of her schools Queer and Trans Student Alliance, which hosts and creates annual school-wide professional development sessions for teachers and staff. “I would like to continue to engage with education issues in the District, including communicating with students and adults on what issues exist and how they can most effectively be addressed. I have enjoyed being able to engage with all of the work brought in front of the board and pushing for student voices in all spaces related to education,” Birnstad said.

China Jones-Burgess is a junior at Richard Wright Public Charter School for Journalism and Media Arts. She serves as an advocate for all DC youth. Through many organizations China communicates and shows her passion for the best quality education for her peers. As a student representative China plans to create a greater outlet for DC students to have access to more opportunities, and someone who is willing to listen and take action.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]