Simon Okeke The Only Afro Beat Artist/ Producer Representing Africa at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Simon-Okeke

Simon-Okeke

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Okeke, a talented Afro Beat producer representing Africa & Nigeria at the BET hip hop awards with his sister, Dreaknowsbest, a popular TikTok influencer and actress, showcasing their traditional wear with a modern touch. Along with 5.7M followers and approximately 150+ million viewers, Drea is also a brand ambassador of Nissan, the sponsor of the BET awards, as well as host of BET Next up Afrobeat , a music show which previously featured Pheelz, a well-known songwriter and producer.

Simon Okeke, the manager, and Afro-beat producer, introduced his royal artist Ezenwa who had a song with the one and only Oxlade, the Kulosa Krooner. ‘I KNOW’ and ‘KILLAMIN,’ featuring Royal & Buju, whose connections were made by Simon. Simon & his sister Drea not only represented Africa but also taught renowned artists like Kodak Black and P Diddy’s son King, successfully bringing their songs to the number 1 spot on the BET hip chart. Moreover, these siblings feel proud to teach Kamillion from HBO for his newest trending show, ‘How to speak Nigerian slang like Igbo, shayo & Amebo.’ They also taught French Montana & TI.

During the award, these artists abiding the Dream doll discussed how Afro beats music has always had sensational hip hop, & RnB 90’s, and early 2000’s beats fused to turn the music mix into a masterpiece representing the cultural phenomenon of a lifetime.

Simon Okeke The Only Afro Beat Artist/ Producer Representing Africa at the BET Hip Hop Awards

