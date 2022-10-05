Upwardly Global Returns to New York for 2022 Gala to Celebrate Immigrant & Refugee Workforce Inclusion
Gala to honor Fortune 500 executives advocating for inclusive workforceNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upwardly Global, the premier workforce development organization for professional immigrants and refugees in the U.S., will host its Equity in Action gala on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET at the Tribeca Rooftop + 360 in Manhattan. There will also be an open virtual gala on October 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. E.T. Both events will highlight the achievements of the Upwardly Global community across the country and promote immigrant and refugee workforce inclusion.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of the past year with our first in-person event since 2019, and to bring together a growing community of individuals and organizations committed to immigrant inclusion,” says Upwardly Global CEO and President Jina Krause-Vilmar. “This year, we welcomed thousands of refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine into our country and communities, along with others from across the world. Upwardly Global’s programs open doors for refugees and immigrants, welcoming them into the professional workforce here in the U.S.”
The gala’s theme, “Equity in Action: Beyond Welcome,” focuses on breaking down barriers for those seeking security through employment in the U.S. after immigrating from countries across the globe.
Honorees at the event include Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal, Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, Katrina Cukaj, advertising and media executive, Dr. Mohammad Sediq Hazratzai, Principal Investigator/Program Director at the Public Health Institute, and host Dr. Wendy Osefo, founder and CEO of the 1954 Equity Project, Assistant Professor at The Johns Hopkins University and star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac.
The event will also feature social justice comedian Negin Farsad. Special thanks to the gala co-chairs, Ravi Chanmugam, Senior Managing Director at Accenture Strategy, Tony Goncalves, former Chief Revenue Officer at WarnerMedia, and Michael E. Kassan, founder and CEO at MediaLink.
The gala will also highlight moving stories of immigrants and refugees who overcame immense challenges to find skill-aligned work. Upwardly Global’s network of professional immigrants and refugees add over $400 million to the economy each year, a $40 return on each $1 donation invested.
“We strive every day to ensure that all New Yorkers have ready access to the exceptional care we deliver in communities across our city,” says Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Our partnership with Upwardly Global allows us to tap into a unique pool of highly talented professionals who, from day one, are eager and ready to help us realize that mission."
More information on the 2022 Gala, including tickets, can be found here.
What: 2022 Upwardly Global Gala, “Equity in Action: Beyond Welcome”
When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET (in-person) and Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET (virtually)
Where: Tribeca Rooftop + 360, 10 Desbrosses St., New York, NY 10013 (in-person) and online (virtual)
Join us and donate here.
- Who: Including immigrant/refugee stories and remarks from:
- Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal
- Ravi Chanmugam, Senior Managing Director at Accenture Strategy
- Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian
- Katrina Cukaj, advertising and media executive
- Negin Farsad, social justice comedian
- Tony Goncalves, former Chief Revenue Officer at WarnerMedia
- Dr. Mohammad Sediq Hazratzai, Principal Investigator/Program Director at the Public Health Institute
- Michael E. Kassan, founder and CEO at MediaLink
- Jina Krause-Vilmar, President & CEO at Upwardly Global
- Dr. Wendy Osefo, founder and CEO of the 1954 Equity Project, Assistant Professor at The Johns Hopkins University and star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac
Upwardly Global is a national nonprofit whose mission is to eliminate employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals, and advance the inclusion of their skills into the U.S. economy.
Upwardlyglobal.org
