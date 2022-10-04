Governor Abbott Announces Edinburg Designated As Music Friendly Community

October 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Edinburg, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Edinburg on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success.”

“Music not only unites us, it also brings joy, reflects different cultures, and is good for the soul,” said Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa. “Music is also a great economic development tool that improves our communities and enhances our quality of life. I appreciate Governor Abbott’s leadership in promoting music in Texas and congratulate the City of Edinburg for earning the Music Friendly Community designation that will benefit both the businesses and residents in our community.”

“Congratulations to the City of Edinburg for their recognition as a Music Friendly Community,” said Representative Terry Canales. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional musical talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike. This designation demonstrates that our community is a welcoming place for musicians of all types.”

“Edinburg is known in the Rio Grande Valley as a cultural jewel — from the Museum of South Texas History, to the South Texas International Film Festival and the South Texas Motorcycle Museum, there is always something culturally fascinating going on,” said Representative Bobby Guerra. “Now that Edinburg has earned the prestigious Music Friendly Community designation, the community can cut another facet into the gem that is Edinburg. As a musician myself, I personally know the incredible artists in our community, and I’m excited to share their talent with the rest of Texas.”

“The Music Friendly Community certification highlights the hidden gems that we have in our community where there is so much talent,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Johnny Garcia. “It means a lot to us knowing that we are able to share that and be able to produce more musicians. I feel that it is a great honor, living in the Rio Grande Valley, where our roots are always family oriented. When you hear that we’ve been given that kind of distinction, it just makes everything come together as one community.”

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to members of the Edinburg City Council and Music Committee during the Edinburg City Council meeting tonight, October 4, at 6 pm at Edinburg City Hall.

Edinburg joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Lindale, Lubbock, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley. Houston is currently working through the certification process.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities