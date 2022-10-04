Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,451 in the last 365 days.

Lesotho National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send warm congratulations to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho as you commemorate your 56th Independence Day.

The United States and Lesotho enjoy a strong partnership that promotes peace and stability, economic prosperity for all, and sound democratic principles. We commend the Kingdom of Lesotho for its efforts to protect public health and well-being. The United States looks forward to continued partnerships to strengthen democratic governance and institutions and to increase economic and commercial ties.

I send best wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho as you celebrate your National Day. We look forward to working with you in the year ahead to make Lesotho more secure, prosperous, and resilient.

You just read:

Lesotho National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.