The Marquie Group Expands Product Line for Simply Whim

/EIN News/ -- ST PETERSBURG, FL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group”, “TMGI” or the “Company”), Expands Whim Product Line for its subsidiary, Simply Whim.

Since its recent 25% acquisition of Simply Whim, The Marquie Group is wasting no time in expanding the product line offering under the Whim health and beauty brand. The Company is developing a line of gummy supplements to complement its current Inner Health and Outer Beauty nutrition products.

According to CEO Marc Angell, “The gummy supplements market fits nicely into our current Whim product portfolio with 67% of the market owned by the 18–34-year-olds. We are currently sourcing white label manufacturers for speed to market with high-quality products featuring natural ingredients, no artificial colors, flavors, sugar, or preservatives as a daily solution to help achieve both Inner Health and Outer Beauty.” Angell added, “Our quality product offering at an affordable price point, under the very popular Whim brand is an excellent recipe for success.”

According to The Insight Partners, the gummy supplements global market size currently stands at approximately $10 billion with an estimated annual growth of 8.3% over the coming five years to more than $16 billion.

Whim Inner Health supplements include “BOOST Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptide Powder”, “Harmony” a beauty vitamin complex, and “Hush” a melatonin and natural based sleep and relaxation enhancement. These join the line of Outer Health products including "Whim Facial Cleanser", "Whim Facial Scrub", "Whim Eye Treatment", "Whim Face Serum", and "Whim Moisturizer", all formulated with clean, healthy ingredients.

The full line of Whim products with detailed descriptions are found and sold at simplywhim.com.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The Company also sells these products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations and streaming around the world on the internet at musicofyourlife.com. Music of Your Life is the nation’s longest running syndicated music radio network.

