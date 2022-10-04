Sealevel Releases Smallest, Full-Feature Compact Type 6 Carrier Board and Evaluation Kit

Sealevel Systems announces the release of the 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board. The 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board enables accelerated development of embedded computing prototypes, dramatically expedites electrical hardware engineering, and reduces costs for new product introductions (NPIs).

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTY, SC, USA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems announces the release of the 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board. The 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board enables accelerated development of embedded computing prototypes, dramatically expedites electrical hardware engineering, and reduces costs for new product introductions (NPIs).

From Exoskeleton Control to SWaP-Optimized Evaluation Kit

Originally developed to control wearable, robotic exoskeleton systems, the board design quickly expanded in functionality while maintaining the mandated, extremely small footprint. At 95 millimeters square, the 12009 is identical in size to a Compact Type 6 COM Express module. Designed to meet a wide variety of application needs, the 12009 evaluation board supplies a diverse I/O mix and robust processing support. Standard I/O includes Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, GPIO, RS-232, and Mini DisplayPort. The carrier board is designed for the congatec® conga-TC370 COM Express family, with support for 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors, up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, and TPM 2.0 support. The 12009 features a wide operating temperature range of 0ºC to 70ºC and is powered via a locking, four-position Molex Micro-Fit connector.

“We’ve pushed ourselves – and our products – to achieve extreme operating temperatures and to meet and exceed rigorous shock and vibration requirements for rugged applications. Adding on size constraints to optimize SWaP and achieve maximum functional density makes for a rewarding challenge – once we achieve it,” says Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering for Sealevel.

The complete evaluation kit (Part #12009-001-KT) includes a Type 6 module with Intel Core i3-8145UE CPU and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. Additionally, to improve the development process, the kit includes a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD module (supports Windows® and Linux® operating systems), desktop power supply, and a wide variety of cables to facilitate connections to serial and Ethernet ports and optional fans. A power button and power-indicating LED are also included.

12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board I/O

(2) 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Headers

(2) USB 3.0 Type-C Connectors

(3) USB 2.0 Headers

(4) GPIO Headers

(1) RS-232 Header

(1) UART Interface

(1) Mini DisplayPort Connector

(1) M.2 SATA SSD Interface

The COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board (Part #12009-001-KT) is listed at $2,299 and is available from stock as a standard product. For more information about the 12009, as well as Sealevel’s custom engineering and manufacturing capabilities, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

MORE THAN A MANUFACTURER: SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, Inc. advanced the industrial I/O and embedded computing industry with the first RS-422/485 communication adapter for the IBM PC. Since 1986, Sealevel has continued to redefine design, engineering, and manufacturing for industrial computers, carrier boards, Ethernet serial servers and adapters, and robust firmware. All Sealevel products are engineered and manufactured at our ISO 9001:2015 registered headquarters in Liberty, South Carolina with a quality and availability promise to outlast your mission. For more information, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

###

Attachment

Katherine Elrod Sealevel Systems, Inc. 8648434343 katherine.elrod@sealevel.com