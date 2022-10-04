Submit Release
Counselor Chollet’s Travel to the United Kingdom, Finland, and Iceland

Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet will travel to London and Belfast, United Kingdom, from October 5-11.  In London, he will meet with United Kingdom government officials to discuss continued cooperation on a range of security and defense priorities, including Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific.  In Belfast, he will meet with political leaders, Northern Ireland Office officials, and the business community to discuss the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the importance of restoring the devolved government.

Counselor Chollet will travel to Helsinki, Finland, from October 11 to 12 for consultations with our Finnish partners about their pending membership in NATO, the Arctic, and other regional issues, and support for Ukraine.

Counselor Chollet will then travel to Reykjavik, Iceland, on October 13-14 to participate in the Arctic Circle Assembly, and will also meet with Icelandic partners to discuss Arctic cooperation, continued support for Ukraine, and bilateral issues.

