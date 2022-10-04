EnerPure Inc. Announces MoU for Alberta Regeneration Unit

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

Winnipeg, MB, Oct. 04, 2022

EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the “Company”), a Manitoba cleantech company, is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Gold Fuels Ltd. ("Gold Fuels") to form a joint venture ("Joint Venture") for the financing and deployment of a waste oil regeneration unit in Alberta. Gold Fuels is an Indigenous partnership with a strong network of business relationships across Alberta and Saskatchewan.



Under the terms of the MoU, EnerPure will manage the full development, construction, and operations of the regeneration unit and Gold Fuels will provide financing for all capital costs. The micro-regeneration unit is targeted to be fully operational in 2024.

Todd Habicht, Founder and CEO of EnerPure commented: “We are excited to be working with such a valuable strategic partner like Gold Fuels as we begin implementing our plans to roll out our regeneration technology.”

Marvin Trimble, President of Gold Fuels commented: “EnerPure’s technology is an excellent fit with the Alberta market and will address a major need to properly recycle waste oil in our province. We are delighted to be working with EnerPure as an industry leader in this space.”

About the Company

EnerPure is a Manitoba cleantech company founded on the idea that waste oil recycling should be accessible to all communities.

Todd Habicht founded the Company as HD-Petroleum in 2009, after recognizing the global potential of a technology brought to him by his grandfather, Barney Habicht. As CEO, Todd turned his grandfather’s prototype into a commercially proven technology, patent-protected in a dozen strategically selected countries around the world. Todd has assembled a strong team with diverse experience and skills to realize the full potential of the technology and transform his grandfather’s idea into a global reality.

HD-Petroleum became EnerPure in 2020 to better reflect the Company’s focus of being a cleantech energy company – a company that recycles waste petroleum into a clean source of fuel and energy while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

EnerPure’s regeneration technology uses a patented three-phase, closed-loop, continuous flow process to convert waste motor oil into a market-ready marine distillate fuel that exceeds the highest fuel standard now required for international ships under the IMO 2020 Fuel Standard.

EnerPure is pleased to have received funding and support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). SDTC supports companies attempting to do extraordinary things by investing in innovative small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow into successful companies that help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. https://www.sdtc.ca/en/

EnerPure is pleased to have received funding and support from the Government of Canada through the Community Adjustment Fund.

