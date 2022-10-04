Nourish Cooking Co. Launches Vegan Catering Service to Help Houstonians Enjoy Plant-Based Foods

The company’s owner and chef, Janna Varughese, has a mission to offer only the highest quality plant-based foods to Houston residents.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nourish Cooking Co. is pleased to announce the launch of its vegan catering services designed to help the Houston community have access to, and enjoy, clean and delicious plant-based foods on their event menus.Nourish Cooking Co. is a plant-based meal delivery service based in Houston, Texas. The company was founded on the basis of two simple concepts: the love of food and a desire to help people achieve their best health through what they eat. At its core, Nourish Cooking Co.’s mission is to make it simple and stress-free for consumers to order high-quality vegan meals with premium ingredients.In the company’s most recent news, Nourish Cooking Co. is now launching a vegan catering service to help Houstonians enjoy plant-based foods for their events and retreats . The addition provides clients with premier, full-service vegan catering for all occasions, including custom mouth-watering menus to complement various styles and tastes. For those looking for a more affordable option, Nourish Cooking Co. also provides drop-off vegan catering for corporate or private events in the Greater Houston Metro Area.“I started my mission offering the cleanest, purest, freshest plant-based vegan meal delivery service for clients on a very regimented plant-based diet,” Janna says. “In 2015, I was diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases after giving birth to my first daughter - and I knew I needed to research more information on foods that worked to heal the body and reduce inflammation.”“After making tremendous changes to my diet, my symptoms improved after a few years,” Janna continues. “It was then that I knew I needed to share my findings with others to give them an expression of resilience and hope through food. Now, in my quest to make my own life healthier, along with a passion for cooking and eating delicious food, this sparked Nourish Cooking Co. to life.”For more information about Nourish Cooking Co, or to book one of Janna’s vegan catering services, please visit https://nourishcookingco.com/pages/vegan-food-catering-houston/ About Nourish Cooking Co.Nourish Cooking Co. was founded two years ago by owner and chef, Janna Varughese, to provide high-end vegan meal delivery services to residents of Houston. Since then, Janna has expanded the company to offer vegan catering services and has plans to create a dine-in experience both nationally and internationally.