David Seruya is Interviewed on the Subject of Burnout
David Seruya publishes an interview on promoting a healthy business environment to prevent burnout.UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Disrupt Magazine, the CEO of Service Plus Home Warranty, David Seruya, published an interview article on the effects of an unhealthy work environment.
The article began with a direct quote from David Seruya, who said: “I like to talk to my people and make sure that they’re on the right track. I also insist that everyone in the team treat each other with respect and be as close to family as possible — after all, disputes can lead to increased stress and the risk of burnout.”
This quote introduced the main subject of the article — which was on how David Seruya increased efficiency and reduced employee turnover in ServicePlus by providing a healthy work environment where his team would feel comfortable.
To begin the interview, David Seruya was first asked about the current state of affairs at ServicePlus — more specifically, after the global pandemic, which had introduced instability in the business environment of most companies in the past couple of years.
To this question, David first pointed to the sudden decrease in employee retention rates that many companies had experienced at the beginning of 2021, and stated that his first action after noticing such a change was to urgently “create a stronger sense of community.”
In simpler words, he explained that his main goal was to improve their work environment to the point that his employees would feel hesitant to leave. Which started by showing how much value they had as individuals. David Seruya pointed out that: “If you don’t show them how much you value them, it is only to be expected that they jump the nest.”
When asked about what he does personally to keep top talent, David stated that: “On a smaller scale, I like to talk to my people individually and share my experiences and resources to give them a chance to develop on their own.”
This, he explained, was a tried and tested method for helping his employees become more motivated to grow and do a better job, while also helping those employees who are suffering from burnout to relax and improve their mental health.
ABOUT SERVICEPLUS HOME WARRANTY
ServicePlus is a home warranty company that prides itself on its founding ideals — which is to “provide industry-leading home warranty products and exceptional services to the customers that (they’re) privileged to serve.”
