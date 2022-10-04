InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold’s Additional Assay Results from Diamond Drilling Program at Reliance Gold Property in southern BC, including Intersections of 7.65 gpt Gold over 12.7 metres and 7.55 gpt Gold over 8.9 metres

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (OTCPink:ENDGF) (FSE:3EG) has reported additional assay results from the ongoing diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.



As of September 30, the company has completed 33 diamond drill holes in 2022 for 7,039 metres with results reported to date on 16 drill holes. Today’s assay results include 9 significant gold intersections from 5 additional diamond drill holes completed in the Eagle Area.

As reported on August 8, drilling within the Eagle South Zone has identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizontal widths ranging from 5 to 52 metres. The most significant veins with associated mineralization to date are the 024 Vein and 027 Vein. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia texture with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins.

The Eagle South Feeder target area is about 150 metres wide and at least 400 metres in length, bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest, and is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear. Eagle South is an area of brittle-ductile deformation and strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration with multiple brecciated quartz veins identified to date. The strike length and depth potential of each of these brecciated quartz veins is currently unknown and the distribution of the gold and arsenopyrite rich margins of these breccias zones is still poorly understood.

Holes DDH22-035, 36, 37, and 38 were drilled from the same pad and extended mineralization 165 metres to the southeast from hole DDH21-020. Highlights include intersections of 7.65 gpt gold over 12.7 metres and 7.55 gpt gold over 8.9 metres.

Robert T. Boyd, CEO, stated: "We now have assay results from thirty-eight diamond drill holes completed in 2021 and 2022 with seventy-eight percent of these drill holes returning significant gold intersections. The ongoing drilling program has delineated the Eagle Zone over a 500 metre strike extent and has discovered large brecciated quartz veins signifying a robust orogenic gold system with depth potential. Future drilling will continue to expand the Eagle Zone and delineate mineralized feeder zones related to the quartz veins."

The shares are trading at $0.385. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.EnduranceGold.com , contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com .

