Hot Spring Spas – Making Every Day Better Since 1977

Hot Spring® Spas, the world's number-one-selling hot tub brand, is celebrating 45 years of industry-leading quality and innovation. Since 1977, when Jeff and Jon Watkins built the first Hot Spring spa in a garage in North San Diego County, the brand has served those who want the most out of life by delivering on the promise of Every Day Made Better®.

/EIN News/ -- Vista, California, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commemorating 45 Years of Creating Amazing Ownership Experiences

With more than one and a half million hot tubs sold, Hot Spring Spas earned its place as an industry leader by focusing on what hot tub owners care about most — legendary massage, easy water care, leading energy efficiency, and unmatched customer care.

From the very beginning, innovation was ingrained in the very DNA of Hot Spring Spas. In 1984, the company developed its patented Moto-Massage® moving jet that’s unique in the industry. In 2019, the FreshWater® Salt System made water care easier than ever, allowing Hot Spring spa owners to spend less time maintaining their spa and more time enjoying it.

The brand continues to lead the way with its comprehensive Energy Smart® system, a combination of innovations that includes unique insulation solutions, proprietary heaters, and custom-fitted covers that work together to keep spa water hot and energy costs low.

Vijaikrishna “VJ” Teenarsipur, president of Watkins Wellness®, manufacturer of Hot Spring Spas, looks forward to a bright future for the brand. “Design, innovation, and quality have been at the root of our brand philosophy since day one. We are always trying to improve and do more to delight our customers while honoring our unique legacy.”

Hot Tub Owners Benefit from the Daily Routine that Helps Unleash Your Best Self™

Regular hydrotherapy sessions can provide vitality and wellness benefits that extend beyond the hot tub. An eye-catching addition to any outdoor space, Hot Spring spas feature design, energy efficiency, and water care innovations to ensure that they’re always hot and ready to support the daily routine that helps owners unleash their best.

"For 45 years, Hot Spring Spas has been dedicated to providing customers with the absolute best hot tub ownership experience," said Steve Stigers, executive vice president of Watkins Wellness. "We continue to honor our commitment to innovation, quality, and making a positive difference in people’s lives. That focus brought us to where we are today and will continue to be at the center of everything we do in the future."

