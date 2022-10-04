Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,376 in the last 365 days.

WVDOH supplemental paving projects are now online!

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to request $150 million in supplemental funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH). The budget request included $125 million for extra paving projects all around the Mountain State.
 
WVDOH maintenance crews did such a good job filling potholes and performing other maintenance on the state’s secondary roads in the spring that those roads were ready to be paved when the summer paving season started. Maintenance work outpaced the funding for paving.
 
Not wanting to lose a paving season, the WVDOH began paving those roads anyway, hoping that the Legislature would approve the additional funding that Gov. Justice had asked for. So far, the WVDOH has completed paving on 289 miles of secondary roads in all 55 counties.
 
To view the project list, go to https://transportation.wv.gov and scroll down to the blue bar in the middle of the page. The “General Funds Surplus Dashboard” button will be on the left.​

You just read:

WVDOH supplemental paving projects are now online!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.