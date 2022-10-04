Exploring New Pathways of Discovery for Eating Disorders - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Exploring New Pathways of Discovery for Eating Disorders” on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Sahib S. Khalsa M.D., Ph.D., Director of Clinical Operations at the Laureate Institute for Brain Research and Associate Professor at the University of Tulsa - Oxley College of Health Sciences. Dr. Khalsa is also a recipient of a BBRF 2015 Young Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Do people with eating disorders misinterpret signals in their body? Our internal organs emit a cascade of signals which propagate throughout the body before reaching the brain. These ‘interoceptive’ signals are frequently misinterpreted in individuals with eating disorders, yet we know little about how abnormal interoception contributes to disordered eating. Dr. Khalsa discusses how interoception is critical to understanding how crosstalk between the gut and brain influences eating disorders. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com