Motorola Network Mesh System Portfolio Expands to Target.com

Motorola MH7602 WiFi 6 Mesh System now available to customers on leading retailer's e-commerce platform



MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. MINM, the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces the expansion of its e-commerce offering at Target.com to include its first WiFi 6 Mesh System from the full portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices. Launched in Q4 2021 , the Motorola MH7602 WiFi 6 Mesh System is now available online at Target.com , the fifth largest e-commerce platform in the United States. For the first time, Target.com shoppers with Gigabit speed internet will have more ways to upgrade their home networks with the availability of the WiFi 6 Motorola mesh system.

"We are very excited to work with Target to increase value for their e-commerce customers by providing an option from a completely new category of our Motorola Intelligent Networking offering," said Jeff Rodning, Vice President of Retail Sales at Minim. "In just over a year, our WiFi 6 mesh systems such as the MH7602 have become top performing solutions for our customers."

Recent market research published by the Parks Associates reveals that one of the most popular resources consumers use to gather information on smart home device purchases in the past 12 months was through online retail. As an informational resource, the use of online retail came in second only to the use of manufacturer or product websites. Expanding Motorola's e-commerce offering at Target to include its growing mesh portfolio will enable the retailer's online customers to conduct more thorough research and select the best Motorola intelligent networking devices for their next upgrade.

Product Highlight: Motorola MH7602

The Motorola MH7602 , Motorola's first WiFi 6 Mesh System is one of the top-performing intelligent networking systems in the full portfolio of Motorola Network devices. Now available online at Target for $189.99, this product delivers:

WiFi 6 AX1800 Speeds up to 1 Gigabit

One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

Wireless connectivity for up to 200 devices and 2,000 sqft.

The moto sync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more

Access to a 2-year warranty

The Motorola MH7602 WiFi 6 Mesh System is currently available to purchase on Target.com for $189.99. To learn more about Motorola's portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit motorolanetwork.com .

About Minim

Minim, Inc. MINM was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim's cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim's plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim's potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company's products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim's production and shipping; Minim's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

