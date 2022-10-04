Hiker Rescued from Bee Line Trail on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 3, 2022

Tamworth, NH – On Monday October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Bee Line Trail on Mt. Chocorua. Patricia Case, 34, from North Woodstock, NH, injured her ankle shortly after summiting Mt. Chocorua. She was unable to bear weight on her injured ankle or continue her hike. She had no cell phone signal and had to crawl up a steep section of the trail until she was able to acquire signal to text a friend and request assistance. Case was unable to call 911 due to poor cell phone reception.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) Team. Case was evaluated, stabilized, and then placed in a litter for transport down the trail. She was carried approximately two miles, arriving at the intersection of the Bee Line and Bolles Trails and then placed in a utility vehicle and transported back to the trailhead parking area arriving at 11:30 p.m.

Case is an avid hiker who frequently hikes the mountains of New Hampshire. She was well prepared and equipped for the conditions. Case was attempting a solo three-day hike and was able to comfortably sustain herself for several hours in near freezing temperatures as she waited for rescuers to arrive.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear go to http://www.hikesafe.com.