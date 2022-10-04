Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,361 in the last 365 days.

Banco Santander Chile: Announces Third 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 3Q 2022 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
 
The Earnings report will be published on October 28, 2022 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 14.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
 
If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at Robert.moreno@santander.cl, Rowena Lambert  at Rowena.lambert@santander.cl or Claudia Villalon at Claudia.villalon@santander.cl

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno
Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile 
Bandera 140, Floor 20 
Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank had total assets of US$ 76.9 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 40.3 billion, deposits of US$ 30.0 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.0 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 16.2%, with a core capital ratio of 9.6%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Banco Santander Chile: Announces Third 2022 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.