SuperMouth™, the First Dentist-Invented Mouthcare Systems for Kids, Launches Nationwide

Customizable, Subscription-Based MouthCare Systems Designed to Make Oral Care Fun with Superhero Characters, Delicious Ice Cream Flavors, and Entertaining Resources that Encourage Healthy Habits

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperMouth™, the first dentist-invented mouthcare system for kids, launches nationwide today exclusively at SuperMouth.com. Designed to focus on total mouth health, SuperMouth™ is a revolutionary approach to oral care that includes the safest and most effective ingredients, parent-targeted educational resources, and branded entertainment content for kids.



SuperMouth™ MouthCare Systems are customized by age, risk potential for cavities, and personal preference – conveniently shipped directly to consumers every three months. More than flossing and brushing, the systems include toothpaste, floss products, mouthwashes, mouthsprays, a mouthbrush, accessories, and a system guide.

The ingredients used in SuperMouth products are safe and effective and include a patent-pending formulation, Hydroxamin™, which contains:

To create a positive association with oral care, products feature superhero characters, ice cream flavors, comic books, music, movies, and an augmented reality app with characters that show you how to brush. Products work together to promote a healthy oral microbiome — the body’s best defense against disease. The whole mouth health approach builds lifelong healthy oral care habits that lead to healthier, happier, and more successful kids.

To commemorate the brand launch, SuperMouth™ sponsored San Diego Padres KidsFest at Petco Park on October 2, 2022, giving fans and families attending Sunday’s game a carnival event including games, prizes, starter kits, and a sweepstakes. To illustrate – and celebrate – the benefits of flossing and its critical importance to mouth care, SuperMouth™ brought more than 1,000 attendees together to floss simultaneously using SuperMouth™ floss, which is fortified with minerals, vitamins and prebiotics that help contribute to total mouth health.

“Having practiced as a pediatric dentist for the past 25 years on thousands of patients, I have never found anything in the marketplace that I felt comfortable recommending to my patients - so we created it,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, orthodontist, dentofacial orthopedist, and SuperMouthTM founder. “Our scientists scoured the earth to find the safest, most effective ingredients, and we created a formula called Hydroxamin™, which is going to revolutionize the oral care industry and how we think about our mouths and their impact on our overall health. More importantly, we’ve made it fun with a superhero universe, toyetic brushes and accessories, ice cream flavors, movies, comic books, and more!”

All SuperMouth™ products are S.U.P.E.R.™:

SuperMouth™ is available starting today with subscription-based mouthcare systems for children ages 2-5 and 6-12 and will roll out new age groups each month, including one for pregnant women and another for teens.

Kids and families can also download the SuperMouth™ app (free for iOS and Android devices) for interactive fun and dental-tainment, including designing a personalized Super Agent avatar, meeting the cast of SuperMouth™ characters, and going on augmented reality adventures together.

For brand information, updates, and sweepstakes information, visit SuperMouth.com and follow @MySuperMouth on Instagram.

About SuperMouth™

SuperMouth™ is a revolutionary approach to mouthcare for healthier, happier, more successful kids. Invented by dentists with over 25 years of clinical experience, SuperMouth™ products are designed to clean, protect, and balance the mouth’s natural microbiome using only the safest and most effective ingredients, with superhero characters and ice cream flavors that make brushing fun. For more information, visit SuperMouth.com.

