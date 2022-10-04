Patient-Centered Medical Home Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% by 2030 | Aetna, AmeriHealth, Lynn Community Health Cent

Patient-Centered Medical Home Market

Slow adoption of the medical home services in major emerging countries

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global "Patient-Centered Medical Home Market" covers explicit information regarding emerging market trends, drivers, and constraints. The patient-centered medical home (PCMH) is a care model that aims to change the way adolescents, adults, and children get comprehensive primary care. It primarily aims to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of care delivery while also catering to the preferences and needs of each individual patient. Coordinated care, comprehensive treatment, accessible services, patient-centered care, quality, and services are the guiding concepts of patient-centered medical homes. Patient-centered medical homes offer a full range of services, from wellness to chronic and urgent care. The aim of PCMH is to foster a deep bond between patients and healthcare professionals. Patient-centered medical services are designed to improve access to care with increased care coordination.

Global patient-centered medical home market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,790.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 50,277.9 million by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period (2022 –2030)

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The increasing government spending on the infrastructure and manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the Patient-Centered Medical Home market during the forecast period. Partnerships, strategic mergers, and acquisitions are projected to be the most effective manners for industry players to obtain quick admittance to emerging markets and improve their technological capabilities.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Aetna

• AmeriHealth

• Lynn Community Health Center

• CHAS Health

• Cigna

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• NextGen Healthcare

• Athena Healthcare

• NextStep Solutions

• Genpact Limited

Scope of the Report:

The Global Patient-Centered Medical Home market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2030). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Patient-Centered Medical Home market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type:

Health Detection

Care Service

By End User:

Nursing Home

Home Care Settings

Others

Regional Analysis for Patient-Centered Medical Home Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Patient-Centered Medical Home Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Patient-Centered Medical Home market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Patient-Centered Medical Home market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Patient-Centered Medical Home market in 2030?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Patient-Centered Medical Home market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Patient-Centered Medical Home market?

