ROTH Capital Partners to Host Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 6th at the Yale Club in New York City
Event to feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from select Healthcare companies in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies, Oncology and Mental Health Therapeutics
/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City, NY on October 6th, 2022.
The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors and healthcare industry professionals with the opportunity to interact closely with C-level executives of approximately 25 public healthcare companies that have been selected by ROTH’s research analysts. The conference will have a multiple sub-sector focus with participating companies operating in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies, Oncology and Mental Health Therapeutics.
The event will consist of 10-minute company presentations where members of the senior leadership of each of the highly innovative pre-selected companies will share their insights on operations, key opportunities and challenges, their vision for the roadmap ahead, and prevailing sectoral trends. To facilitate maximum engagement and discovery, these sessions will be moderated by Roth's senior research team, including Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst; Scott Henry, CFA, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Pharmaceuticals Research; Tony Butler, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Biotechnology Research; and Elemer Piros, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst.
Our conferences provide unique opportunities for meaningful conversations and fostering relationships between companies and a wide spectrum of investors,” says James Antonopoulos, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking of ROTH. “At ROTH, we pride ourselves as one of the leaders in capital formation, and advisory services for growth-oriented Healthcare companies. Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies, Oncology and Mental Health Therapeutics are among the most promising, exciting and necessary areas in the Healthcare industry today. Institutional investors will benefit from company presentations, insights and operational updates from the select small and micro-cap companies showcased during this event.”
“Most healthcare conferences are skewed toward companies whose market capitalizations are quite large. Investments may be crowded. Our conference offers opportunities for investors to possibly generate higher alpha within their portfolios,” says Tony Butler, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Biotechnology Research.
For more information and to register please visit:
https://www.roth.com/healthcare2022
The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers and members of the media/press related to ROTH Capital Partners and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com
Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in approximately 550 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with total transaction value over $24.8 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/29/2022)
THURSDAY | OCTOBER 6TH
All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)
|7:30am - 9:00am
|Registration & Morning Coffee
|8:00am - 2:00pm
|Company Presentations (10 minutes each)
|12:00pm - 1:00pm
|Box Lunches
|2:00pm - 5:00pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
VENUE
The Yale Club
50 Vanderbilt Ave
New York, NY 10017
EVENT LINKS
Participating Companies at the time of this release include:
|Company Name
|Mobile Friendly URL
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)
|https://adaptimmune.com
|Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
|https://www.assertiotx.com/
|Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)
|https://www.assureneuromonitoring.com/
|Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)
|https://www.atai.life/
|Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)
|https://www.beyondair.net/
|Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)
|https://biofrontera-us.com
|BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX)
|https://www.biorestorative.com/
|Clene Inc. (CLNN)
|https://clene.com
|Cybin, Inc. (CYBN)
|https://cybin.com/
|Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)
|https://delcath.com
|First Wave Biopharma, Inc. (FWBI)
|https://www.firstwavebio.com/
|Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA)
|https://www.genenta.com/
|Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)
|https://heliusmedical.com/
|Journey Medical Corp. (DERM)
|https://journeymedicalcorp.com/
|Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (MNPR)
|https://www.monopartx.com/
|NextCure, Inc. (NXTC)
|https://www.nextcure.com/
|Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)
|https://nuvectis.com/
|Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA)
|https://panbela.com/
|RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:RGRX)
|http://www.regenerx.com/
|RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT)
|https://renovorx.com
|Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)
|https://www.revbiosciences.com/
|Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA)
|https://www.sernova.com/
|Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK)
|https://www.semtech.com/
|TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)
|https://tffpharma.com/
|Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY)
|https://unicycive.com/
List as of 10/03/2022 - This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein
Thank you to the event sponsors:
|Company Name
|Mobile Friendly URL
|B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
|https://b2idigital.com/
|BTV - Business Television
|https://www.b-tv.com/
|InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
|https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/
|Pryor Cashman LLP
|http://www.pryorcashman.com
|Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF)
|https://todosmedical.com/
About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
ROTH Capital Partners
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, imattson-pain@roth.com
949-720-7117
Media Partner
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com