Nordic IT Announces New CEO Martin Mørup

Nordic IT joined the Dura Software portfolio in 2019, and seeks to further develop the company's specialized technology for the maritime shipping industry.

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic IT, a San Antonio-based developer of a collaborative email platform for maritime shipping companies, has announced a new Chief Executive Officer for the hyperniche software company. As of Oct. 1, 2022, Martin H. Mørup is leading the team on all fronts as CEO and continues to amplify company success.

"I am really excited for the opportunity to lead the fantastic team at Nordic IT," states Martin. "The team has done a great job in developing our product and servicing our customers well for the last couple of years, and we are now in a great position to evolve the company even further and bring our SaaS product to the market."

Previously, Martin has spent the past 18 months as the VP of Operations for Nordic IT and has done exceptional work improving the company's on-premise, Gateway, and SaaS products.

Martin's strong knowledge of the maritime industry allows for unique insights and further development of the platform, while his laser focus on customer satisfaction contributes to the company's overall success.

Prior to his working relationship with Nordic IT, Martin spent 18 years at J. Lauritzen in various progressive technology roles. As an excellent technologist and business visionary, Martin's expertise will allow the company to further develop and improve its offerings. Nordic IT's current CEO, Justin Brady, remains involved with the company and transitioned to the Nordic IT Board of Directors.

"We fully anticipate the success that's going to come with transitioning Martin to CEO of Nordic IT," said Justin Brady, the current CEO. "He has strong technological prowess and deep knowledge of the maritime shipping industry and we're very much looking forward to how our product will progress under his command."

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in downtown San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Lane, Moki, Nordic IT, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems.

About Nordic IT

Nordic IT has been transforming maritime communication since 1982. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in collaborative email technology for the past two decades, the company presently serves more than 250 clients across the globe. Nordic IT has offices in the USA, Denmark, Dubai, and Singapore, and their collaborative email solution is used by some of the largest and well-respected shipping companies in the industry. Offering exceptional customer service and highly effective communication solutions, Nordic IT is at the forefront of collaborative email technology for maritime shipping companies.

