REDi Launches Fraudforum.org

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REDi announced the general availability of fraudforum.org today. The site is an exclusive forum for community bank and credit union professionals engaged in card fraud detection and mitigation.

The private forum provides a secure environment for financial crime professionals to ask questions, get answers, and share information on topics such as vendor selection, fraud trends, and emerging threats, with the goal of reducing risk across their portfolios.

"Fraud Forum started as an email group where a few of us would exchange ideas and information on the topic of card fraud," said Fraud Forum founding member and Director of Card Payments at Alabama ONE Credit Union Jackie Davidson. "It came up in a discussion with the team at REDi and they offered to support the initiative by creating the site and opening it to professionals nationwide."

"REDi helped launch the site in late 2021 with a small group of test users to validate the concept and assess the value of providing a platform for collaboration," said VP of Business Development, Aaron Blevins. "Given the positive results, we are ready to offer what we believe is an invaluable resource to help combat fraud in the banking and credit union community."

Professionals interested in joining Fraud Forum can apply at www.fraudforum.org.

About REDI

REDi provides debit, credit, and prepaid card fraud prevention software solutions that enable automation for key functions and reduce operating risk for more than 100 financial institutions across the United States.

About Alabama ONE

Alabama ONE Credit Union, based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was chartered in 1951 as the TRW Federal Credit Union. Today, Alabama ONE is a $980+ million-dollar, full-service financial institution currently with 18 branches serving more than 75,000 Members throughout Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Mobile, Jefferson and 18 other counties, as well as the employees, trustees, retirees, family members and members of the 23 Alabama rural electric cooperatives. Alabama ONE is now a statewide franchise reaching 57 of the 67 counties in Alabama. Alabama ONE provides a unique offering of consumer and business-related products, as well as wealth management and an in-house insurance agency. Alabama ONE is dedicated to giving Members the resources they need to build the strong financial future they deserve.

