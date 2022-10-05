Charlotte Nurse Joins Entrepreneurs Release New Book with Goal to Empower and Impact Healthcare Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Ambroise, AGPCNP-BC, joined her Mentor, Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC and 17 other nurses to write their first book, A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship. Ambroise is the owner of Charlotte’s own Fluid Hydration & Wellness located in the Oakhurst neighborhood.
A Nurse’s Journey to Entrepreneurship is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies, and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality.
In January of 2022, Ambroise and 17 other nurses joined Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, for a six-month intensive business builder program. Throughout this program, these nurses learned high-level business practices plus day-to-day growth tactics. They each are now healthcare business owners in states across the country.
“Creating a business-focused mentorship program for nurses is easy for me, almost a no-brainer,” Southerland said. “I’m a serial entrepreneur with quite a few successful businesses in my portfolio. But to me, that doesn’t mean much if I’m not teaching my fellow nurses who want options in addition to their bedside role. I’ve learned A LOT of lessons in my decades of being in business. My calling is to pour out all I’ve learned.”
“As I share in my portion of our book, I navigated a few different paths before creating my current wellness center,” Ambroise said. “Writing and sharing my story allowed me to navigate my earlier life’s journey, embrace the challenges, celebrate the accomplishments, and walk more confidently as the lead nurse practitioner and owner of my practice now.”
A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship launch serves as a pinnacle for these nursing professionals. Each of them wrote their own story and allowed it to be woven into the fabric of the story of nurse entrepreneurship.
NURSES WHOSE STORIES ARE INCLUDED:
· Adriane M. Brown, MHA, BSN, RN – Washington
· Adrienne Cox, RN, BSN – Florida
· Alisha Cruz, ADN, RN – Delaware
· Brenda Parks DNP, APRN, MPH – Florida
· Christella Medozile MSN, LNC, APRN, FNP-BC – New York
· Cynthia Ambroise, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC – North Carolina
· Delana Newcoste Charles, RN, MLD-C – Louisiana
· Khadijah Fife Latham, BSN, RN – New York
· Kierra Ward, BSN, RN – Georgia
· LaTesha Dennard, RN, BSN, FNP(s) – Georgia
· Mirabelle Beck, MSN, FNP, NP-C – New York
· Novia Markes, MSN, APRN, FNP-C – Florida
· Paige Munk, ADN, RN – Missouri
· Qiana Brost, MSN, RN – Maryland
· Rakiema Sellars-Pompey, RN, BSN, CEN - California
· Sabrina Willis, MBA-HCA, BSN, RN CCPS, CPHQ – North Carolina
· Shaynae Smith, RN – Texas
· Sherry Williams, B.Ed, RN – Texas
· Veronica Southerland, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, DNP(s) – North Carolina
Ambroise will join Southerland in hosting events and book signings in the area. Check out their Instagram pages for more details.
Cynthia Ambroise Instagram: @fluidhydrationandwellness
Veronica Southerland Instagram: @veethenp
Arden McLaughlin
