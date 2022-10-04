Read more about Upcoming Filing Deadline for Extension Filers

Submit Release
The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding taxpayers that the income tax filing deadline for those filing an extension is Monday, October 17, 2022. Individuals who received a valid extension have until October 17th to file their returns without penalty.

What is due at the state level on Monday, October 17, 2022?

  • 2021 Individual Income Tax Filings

What is considered a timely received return?

  • Electronically transmitted by October 17, 2022
  • Postmarked envelope by October 17, 2022
  • Received at a Department of Revenue location by October 17, 2022

