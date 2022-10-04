Rohrer Aesthetics Announces Nationwide VIP Demonstration Events Schedule
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is proud to announce its multi-city fall 2022 VIP Demonstration Events Schedule
We are bringing our award-winning RF Micro-needling, Lasers and other energy-based devices to cities across the country so the aesthetic community can experience, first hand, the Rohrer difference”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. (Rohrer) is proud to announce its multi-city fall 2022 VIP Demonstration Events Schedule. In each location, Rohrer representatives will be on hand to answer questions, provide demonstrations and to discuss the incredible ROI and advantages of adding these award-winning devices to any practice.
— Mark Rohrer, Founder and President
At each location, there will be Rohrer’s highly acclaimed and versatile Spectrum Device as well as our latest the Pixel8 RF micro-needling device and a number of other devices for practitioners to experience. There will be one-on-one appointments as well as an open house with light refreshments.
“We take our commitment to providing cutting-edge, high quality and affordable technology extremely seriously. Therefore, we are bringing our award-winning RF Micro-needling, Lasers and other energy-based devices to cities across the country so the aesthetic community and their practitioners can experience, first hand, the Rohrer difference,” said Mark Rohrer, Founder and President, Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.
“I have worked with Rohrer for over 6 years; they have excellent products; they do what they say and the return on investment is fantastic. I highly recommend Rohrer devices for your practice” said Dr. Saul Lahijani, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Beverly Hills.
Rohrer’s VIP Demonstration Schedule is as follows:
Dates – October 13th
Location – Boston, MA
Dates - October 27th
Location – Seattle, WA
Dates – November 3rd
Location – Charlotte, NC
Dates - November 10th
Location – Troy, MI
Dates – November 17th
Location – St. Louis, MO
Dates – November 18th
Location – New York, NY
Dates – December 1st
Location – Doral, FL
Dates – December 8th
Location – Atlanta, GA
To reserve your spot in an upcoming VIP event near you visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com or call 205.940.2200.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
Sheridan Likoy
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.
+1 205.940.2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other