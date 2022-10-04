Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,413 in the last 365 days.

mdf commerce to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announced that Luc Filiatreault, CEO of mdf commerce, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.

DATE: October 6th, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 7th, 10th and 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplaces platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
mdf commerce
Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO
Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004
luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220
andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

mdf commerce to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.