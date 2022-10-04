Submit Release
Jack Thurston Honored as a Top Veteran in the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, October 2022 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph” or “the Firm”) celebrates Jack Thurston, Vice President, Marketing, at ButcherJoseph on being recognized by Small Business Monthly as one of St. Louis’ Top Veterans in the Workplace

The October edition of Small Business Monthly presents the Top Veterans in the Workplace within St. Louis companies. ButcherJoseph’s Jack Thurston is one of the top five veterans featured.

“These veterans not only served their country with pride and dedication, but they are also now serving local businesses. Their experiences and talents are helping build some of the region’s fastest growing firms. These are not your average Vets, they are the best in the region,” stated Small Business Monthly.

As Vice President, Marketing, Jack leads all aspects of marketing and communications for ButcherJoseph, from go-to-market strategy and driving brand awareness to lead generation and sales enablement efforts to support the Firm’s business development process. 

“We are so thrilled for Jack to receive this recognition, and we’re extremely grateful for his service to our Country and our Firm. Jack’s discipline and commitment are second to none, making him a tremendous asset and colleague to all of us at ButcherJoseph. There are not many professionals in our industry with the skillset that Jack has developed throughout his military and civilian careers, and he is instrumental in the continued growth of our Firm,” said Rose Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at ButcherJoseph.

About ButcherJoseph. & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPsmergers and acquisitionsprivate capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Our industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis with a presence Chicago, IL; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; Palm Beach, FL; Charlotte, NC; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nashville, TN.

About Small Business Monthly

The St. Louis Small Business Monthly is a trade magazine serving small- and mid-sized firms in the St. Louis region.  The monthly publication has expanded from a once-tiny newsletter into a thriving publication read by more than 50,000 entrepreneurs and small-business owners each month.  Informative “how to” articles in every issue help educate business owners, regardless of size, industry or length of time in business.  The company hosts the St. Louis Business Expo twice each year.  The Expo is the largest business-to-business trade show in the state of Missouri.

###


Contact For ButcherJoseph & Co.:
Jack Thurston  
VP, Marketing  
ButcherJoseph & Co.  
PH: 314-342-9786  
Email: Jack.Thurston@butcherjoseph.com   
www.butcherjoseph.com

Primary Logo

