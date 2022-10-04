Smile CDR Rebrands to Smile Digital Health

New name and visual identity reflect the company's broader mission to fuel healthcare digital transformation.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, announced today that it has rebranded to become Smile Digital Health. Since its founding in 2016, the company has had a commitment to #BetterGlobalHealth and developing innovative interoperability solutions to support the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. The new name and visual identity better align with the company's broader expertise and capabilities, including its health data exchange and innovation platform, ecosystem of applications, technology and delivery partners and support of open standards. The company's portfolio of products and services—including its clinical data repository, payer-to-payer solution and appSphere—will now fall under the Smile Digital Health brand.

"When we started Smile, we set out to solve a fundamental scalability and interoperability challenge facing healthcare, enabling organizations from enterprises to countries to build secure and reliable health data solutions," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health. "Since then, we have become so much more than a clinical data repo and have continually transformed to support our dream to reduce barriers between information and care. Our new company name, Smile Digital Health, and our new logo embody our expanded vision for growth and continued commitment to improve outcomes for all parties."

"Over the last decade, the world around us and in particular healthcare IT have evolved significantly, and Smile Digital Health has kept pace each step of the way," said George Rollins, President, Smile Digital Health. "We will continue to align with the same core values and passion on which Smile was founded to support our mission for #BetterGlobalHealth as we rebrand to scale for the next decade of data standards, driving interoperability-based healthcare."

The rebranding elements will be rolled out across the globe in the coming weeks. Smile Digital Health will continue to harness the power of open standards while building health IT solutions and integration platforms that drive #BetterGlobalHealth.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smiledigitalhealth.com.

