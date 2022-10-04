InForwarder 3.0 is Certified by SAP for Integration With SAP S/4HANA®

/EIN News/ -- NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Edwards, LLC, DBA InForwarder, announced today that its InForwarder 3.0 add-on is certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA®. InForwarder helps businesses that use SAP® technology to see inside their operational SAP S/4HANA systems.

"We are pleased to announce that our InForwarder 3.0 add-on has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA," said Sam Arra, President of InForwarder. "InForwarder 3.0's ability to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA will prove very beneficial for our current and future customers."

The integration helps organizations maintain the integrity of their data for SAP solutions as it is securely "pushed." With the forwarding capability, businesses that use SAP technologies can verify their business data (Orders, Sales, Manufacturing rates) in near real-time. Additionally, the metadata of business data transactions (Order Entry throughput, slowdowns identified based on past forwarded data, etc.) can be analyzed in third-party business intelligence tools.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for InForwarder 3.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-proof ERP system with integrated intelligent technologies that transform business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA - a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a drastically simplified data model.

About AC Edwards, LLC DBA InForwarder

Founded in 2020, InForwarder focuses on the development of add-ons and observability around SAP® technologies. The company is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

InForwarder allows information sourced from SAP NetWeaver® to be forwarded to various destinations. Businesses have requirements to operate on data from SAP solutions in various toolsets. InForwarder makes the process of pushing information from SAP NetWeaver to the various toolsets as simple as possible. By providing powerful tools for SAP systems, InForwarder supports organizations to see inside their operational SAP systems in order to strengthen their competitiveness and improve overall efficiency within the entire organization.

The company's core product families are InForwarder Base, Extended and Business Enhanced Editions for observability and change data capture.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

