Custom Data Processing Partners with Yellowbrick to Deliver Seamless Public Health Data Experiences

Premier Data Management and Services Provider Chose the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to Enable Accelerated Data Performance for Critical Government Programs

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, the leading multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced that Custom Data Processing Inc. (CDP), a national provider of software solutions to federal, state, and local public health organizations, has selected Yellowbrick to manage its growing data volumes. With Yellowbrick, CDP customers and public-sector agencies make better decisions by analyzing vast amounts of data faster, in the cloud or on-premises, as government policies require, leveraging Yellowbrick’s unique ability to deploy anywhere.



“The pandemic has driven a spike in government health data – not just for the healthcare agencies, but for national nutrition programs as well,” said Scott Pralle, VP of Business Development at CDP. “CDP handles sensitive data that enables these essential programs to operate. Yellowbrick’s high-performance data warehouse stood out from the competition and was the best fit for our public sector clients. Yellowbrick’s performance and flexibility enable us to quickly slice and dice our data to better leverage our time, build out reports and robust dashboards, and deliver improved results to our clients.”

CDP’s Data Direct solution is a one-stop shop for public health data analytics. Programs including WIC (Women, Infants, and Children), EMR (Electronic Medical Records), Environmental Health, and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) rely on Data Direct to gain insight and to help manage programs by applying evidence-based decision making. Data Direct democratizes relevant data to user groups at the state, local, and public levels.

Data Direct assists “power users” with drag-and-drop ad-hoc reporting and those that simply want to answer questions about their data. CDP’s multi-node Yellowbrick data warehouse allows CDP to scale to large data volumes while gaining a significant performance boost. The Tableau and Yellowbrick integration powers new analytics capabilities across data marts using direct live queries, making data available as soon as it’s loaded into the warehouse.

“Many companies and agencies are still trying to deal with the mountains of data created during the pandemic. With Yellowbrick, CDP can deploy their solution wherever their clients choose, in public or private clouds,” said Mark Cusack, CTO at Yellowbrick. "We’re excited to see how Yellowbrick will positively impact the public health programs that CDP serves.”

About Custom Data Processing, Inc.

Custom Data Processing, Inc. (CDP) has been providing electronic health solutions to federal, state, and local health organizations since 1979. CDP’s highly agile, custom, software solutions, built around core system components, are continuously enhanced based on industry trends and client feedback. These solutions have been implemented in more than a thousand locations throughout the United States. CDP has three separate offerings for WIC programs, including management information solutions (MIS), electronic benefits processing (WIC Direct), and a data warehouse tool (Data Direct). Additional offerings include an environmental health application, electronic health records, and networking services. For more information about CDP, visit www.cdpehs.com. Follow CDP on Twitter @CDPEHS.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

