Smart Transportation Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Smart Transportation Market To Be Driven By Increasing Digitalisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Transportation Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart transportation market, assessing the market based on its segments like solutions, services, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-transportation-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17.18%
The smart transportation industry is being driven by the technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity are driving the global market for smart transportation. Smart transportation infrastructure gives speedy insights by transmitting real-time updates on nearby restaurants or hospitals based on location intelligence and GIS technology, as well as traffic insights, such as the expected time to reach the destination.
Furthermore, smart transportation systems assist safer transportation by combining machine learning with IoT and cellular connectivity such as 4G or 5G in autonomous transportation systems, such as vehicles and stationary infrastructure such as intersections, resulting in increased accuracy and safety, boosting smart transportation market growth. Furthermore, due to advancements in the automobile sector, self-driving vehicles with internet access and smart sensors are contributing the smart technology market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Smart transportation refers to the use of advanced management techniques and modern technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT) to monitor, evaluate, and manage transportation networks in order to improve efficiency and security. Based on solutions, the market is divided into:
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-transportation-market
• Ticketing Management System
• Parking Management System
• Integrated Supervision System
• Traffic Management System
On the basis of services, the market can be segmented into:
• Cloud Services
• Business Services
• Professional Services
The regional markets include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East
• Africa
Market Trends
The smart transportation market is likely to be boosted by the emergence of smart cities. Smart transportation is expected to increase strongly in the coming years, owing to devices that are equipped with smart sensors that provide real-time data on traffic flows to improve the transportation sector. Furthermore, in response to the growing concerns about environmental degradation, governments around the world are heavily investing in sustainable, digital ecosystems, further boosting the market growth. Smart transportation systems contribute to sustainability by providing real-time traffic information, reducing congestion and, as a result, energy waste and pollution.
Furthermore, smart transportation is gaining popularity because of the accessibility with which government operations, such as speed monitoring and toll collection, can be implemented efficiently, which is propelling market expansion. Speed cameras with detectors embedded in the road or radar technologies assist in vehicle speed monitoring, minimising the incidence of road accidents and thereby increasing market demand. FASTag services, which enable online toll tax collection, are also providing more seamless driving solutions as a result of the digitalization of monetary services, strengthening the market for smart transportation.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Alstom SA, and Others.
Related Reports:
Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biocompatible-3d-printing-materials-market
Egg Powder Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/egg-powder-market
Electric Mobility Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-mobility-market
Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-scooter-and-motorcycle-market
Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-communication-controller-market
Electrical Digital Twin Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electrical-digital-twin-market
Ethyl Acetate Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ethyl-acetate-market
Minimally Invasive Surgery Market- https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/minimally-invasive-surgery-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ana john
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other