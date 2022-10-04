ITFirms Focus on Top ReactJS Development Companies

Here is a quarterly update on the best performers in reactjs development companies in ReactJS!

UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although React.js has not had a version upgrade since 2019, it is still being used by Atlassian,

Dropbox, Reddit, Airbnb, Twitter, BBC News, Instacart, Reddit, Khan Academy, OkCupid, Facebook, Netflix, Uber Eats, and PayPal. React is simple to scale, readable, maintainable, and is used on both the client side, server side, and mobile side of things.

Web Development Companies are using React to create fast user interfaces for websites, and web applications. The presence of virtual DOM, JavaScript components, MVC, and UI libraries and being an open-source repository has fetched ReactJS more than 200K GitHub.

ITFirms chose Reactjs Development Companies to create interactive user interfaces, standalone UI components, visual elements and underlying logic. It can be used to develop code across multiple platforms - web app development, mobile app development, static site building, desktop app development, and VR app development.

React is integrated with other third-party libraries and MVC frameworks. Corresponding cross-platform mobile applications render fast, have rich user interfaces, uplifted productivity, are SEO friendly and have a strong community. React interfaces are easy to test (make use of JEST). React components can be tested in a Node environment to avoid flakiness and ensure test reliability.

That's the basic reason why Reactjs developers are highly productive. JavaScript, TypeScript, JSX, and DevTools improve developers' experience by offering them handy debugging tools, Instead of writing console logs, React allows manually adding Dev Print Statements or specialized debugging instruments to see if all the components are correct.

Coupling the newest features like (1) Automatic Batching, (2) New Client and Server Rendering APIs, (3) New Strict Mode Behaviors, and (4) New Hooks, ReactJS stays on the cross-platform app development podium and is a go-to framework for application development. ITFirms sneak in with the Web Application Development Companies that are using Reactjs in their large projects:

1. Konstant Infosolutions

2. XB Software

3. S-PRO

4. SumatoSoft

5. DigiFutura

6. MLSDev

7. Cleveroad

8. Ready4S

9. Xicom Technologies

10. Hidden Brains

Fetch the complete list of Top ReactJS Development Companies here - https://www.itfirms.co/top-react-js-development-companies/

Still, PHP, Angular, Flutter, Java, HTML, Bootstrap, Xamarin, NativeScript, Vue.js, Preact, jQuery, Ember.js, and Angular 2 are the most popular alternatives and competitors to React.

