Electronic Lab Notebook Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026
Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Necessity To Document The Results Efficiently In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global electronic lab notebook market, assessing the market based on product, by license, by delivery mode, by end-user and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 555.8 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 716.1 Million (Calculated)
Because of digitalization and the increasing requirement for timely and correct production, the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market is growing significantly. Another aspect driving market expansion is the growing adoption of the device in life science. In addition, the growing necessity for electronically stored data imposes an obvious market impact element.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) are computer-programmed electronic devices that enable the storage of data pertaining to laboratory experiments or research. It also allows the user to access the stored data for future data exchange and reference with other users. This is not just an option for laboratory notebooks, but also helps with orderly data administration and security.
The industry can be broadly categorised based on its product into:
• Cross Disciplinary
• Specific
Based on license, the industry can be divided into:
• Proprietary
• Open
The industry can be divided based on its delivery mode as:
• On-Premise
• Web-Hosted/Cloud-Based
The industry can be divided based on its end-user segments as:
• Life Sciences Companies
• CROs
• Chemical Industry
• Food and Beverage and Agriculture
• Environmental Testing Laboratories
• Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industry
• Others
The regional markets for the product include
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Increasing automation necessitates speedier data management. The necessity for efficient data storage, analysis, and sharing has arisen. Informatics solutions can considerably increase a laboratory’s effectiveness and efficiency. Furthermore, automating laboratory operations and integrating data allows scientists to make better scientific decisions, increase quality, and ultimately advance research, development, and manufacturing. Thus, increasing lab automation propels the ELN market.
The largest market share is held by the Asia-Pacific region due to increased economic growth, growing government focus on digitization and laboratory infrastructure, increasing life sciences industries, and increasing CRO outsourcing will enhance the APAC region’s market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), LabWare, Inc., Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., Benchling, Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
