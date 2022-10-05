Brighter Smile Provides Dental Implants in Chicago
The Brighter Smile offers the most effective methods for replacing lost teeth with functional implants that appear and function like natural teeth.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brighter Smiles is pleased to announce that they can restore healthy smiles with dental implants in Chicago. The family dentist provides the best solutions to replace missing teeth with functional implants that look and act like natural teeth.
Brighter Smiles, understands the challenges patients face when missing teeth. Gaps in an individual’s smile can cause discomfort and difficulties eating and speaking. Dental implants in Chicago provide an ideal solution to restore functionality and aesthetics. Their dental team evaluates each patient’s overall dental health and determines if they are a candidate for dental implants.
When patients qualify for dental implants in Chicago, the team schedules several appointments for treatment. The first appointment places the titanium roots and a temporary cap while the implants heal. The following appointment installs a permanent crown that looks and acts like natural teeth. Patients will enjoy a healthy, beautiful smile for long-lasting results.
Anyone interested in learning about dental implants and their benefits can find out more by visiting the Brighter Smile website or calling +1 (773) 557-7128.
About Brighter Smile: Brighter Smile is a full-service dental office in Chicago providing general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry for healthy, beautiful smiles. Their dental team creates personalized oral care solutions to help individuals remain healthy. They provide care for the entire family with in-house financing options available.
Company: Brighter Smile
Address: 4845 N Milwaukee Ave
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60630
Telephone number: +1 (773) 557-7128
Email address: brightersmileinfo@gmail.com
Dr. Michelle Beckerly
Brighter Smile
+1 (773) 557-7128
brightersmileinfo@gmail.com
