3D Bioprinting Market: Increasing demand for organ transplantation and aging population drives the market by 2022 - 2028

According to the report, global demand for 3D bioprinting market was valued at approximately USD 969.6 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,528.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 20.4% between 2019 and 2025. Bioprinting is an industrial method in which biomaterials such as growth factors and cells are combined to produce tissue-like arrangements that imitate regular tissues. 3D bioprinting makes use of bioink to produce assemblies in a layer-by-layer process. 3D bioprinting technology has key applications in the domain of medicine and bioengineering. There are three main steps in bioprinting viz., pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting.Factors such as growing applications of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic surgical processes, major improvements in the domain of 3D bioprinting, growing cases of kidney and heart failure, restricted number of organ donors, rapidly growing aging population, and increasing demand for organ transplantation will act as major driving factors in the growth of global 3D bioprinting market. Increasing funding for bioprinting and technological advancements in 3D printing will act as an opportunity for the market players in the 3D bioprinting market. Nonetheless, stern regulations regarding 3D printing of biomaterials, dearth of skilled professionals, the high cost of 3D printing equipment, and limitations of 3D printed biomaterials will restrict the growth of global 3D bioprinting market. The global 3D bioprinting market has been split into component, application, and end user. Based on component, 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into bioinks and 3D bioprinters. The 3D bioprinters segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to approval and launch of new and innovative products, growing research and development activities, and support from government agencies. The bioinks segment has been divided into synthetic bioinks, natural bioinks, and hybrid bioinks. The 3D bioprinters segment has been divided into laser-assisted bioprinting, magnetic 3d bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinter, inkjet 3d bioprinting, and other bioprinters.The application segment has been segmented into clinical applications and research applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR within the projected time frame. The clinical applications segment has been divided into cartilage & bone, blood vessels, skin, and others. The research applications segment has been divided into 3D cell culture, regenerative medicine, and drug research.The end user segment has been segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutes & research organizations, and hospitals. The academic institutes & research organizations accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing user of 3D bioprinting in academic institutes & research organizations worldwide.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌThe geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Rapid uptake of 3D bioprinting technologies, support from government agencies, and availability of latest healthcare setup will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are presence of skilled researchers, rise in awareness regarding use of 3D printing, and inadequate number of organ donors. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to growing activity in bioprinting research, increasing demand for organ transplantation, investment by key market players in the region, and growing research in stem cell and regenerative medicine. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. 