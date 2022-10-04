3D Bioprinting Market: Increasing demand for organ transplantation and aging population drives the market by 2022 - 2028
Global 3D Bioprinting Market Set for Rapid Growth, to reach Value USD 3,528.5 Million By 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 20.4% between 2019 and 2025
Global 3D Bioprinting Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Size | Share | Market Analysis & Forecast to 2028

According to the report, global demand for 3D bioprinting market was valued at approximately USD 969.6 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,528.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 20.4% between 2019 and 2025.
According to the report, global demand for 3D bioprinting market was valued at approximately USD 969.6 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,528.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 20.4% between 2019 and 2025.
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟓𝟒 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝟐𝟐 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐧 “𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝟑𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”.
Bioprinting is an industrial method in which biomaterials such as growth factors and cells are combined to produce tissue-like arrangements that imitate regular tissues. 3D bioprinting makes use of bioink to produce assemblies in a layer-by-layer process. 3D bioprinting technology has key applications in the domain of medicine and bioengineering. There are three main steps in bioprinting viz., pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting.
Factors such as growing applications of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic surgical processes, major improvements in the domain of 3D bioprinting, growing cases of kidney and heart failure, restricted number of organ donors, rapidly growing aging population, and increasing demand for organ transplantation will act as major driving factors in the growth of global 3D bioprinting market. Increasing funding for bioprinting and technological advancements in 3D printing will act as an opportunity for the market players in the 3D bioprinting market. Nonetheless, stern regulations regarding 3D printing of biomaterials, dearth of skilled professionals, the high cost of 3D printing equipment, and limitations of 3D printed biomaterials will restrict the growth of global 3D bioprinting market.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:
The global 3D bioprinting market has been split into component, application, and end user. Based on component, 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into bioinks and 3D bioprinters. The 3D bioprinters segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to approval and launch of new and innovative products, growing research and development activities, and support from government agencies. The bioinks segment has been divided into synthetic bioinks, natural bioinks, and hybrid bioinks. The 3D bioprinters segment has been divided into laser-assisted bioprinting, magnetic 3d bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinter, inkjet 3d bioprinting, and other bioprinters.
The application segment has been segmented into clinical applications and research applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR within the projected time frame. The clinical applications segment has been divided into cartilage & bone, blood vessels, skin, and others. The research applications segment has been divided into 3D cell culture, regenerative medicine, and drug research.
The end user segment has been segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutes & research organizations, and hospitals. The academic institutes & research organizations accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing user of 3D bioprinting in academic institutes & research organizations worldwide.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Rapid uptake of 3D bioprinting technologies, support from government agencies, and availability of latest healthcare setup will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are presence of skilled researchers, rise in awareness regarding use of 3D printing, and inadequate number of organ donors. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to growing activity in bioprinting research, increasing demand for organ transplantation, investment by key market players in the region, and growing research in stem cell and regenerative medicine. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Africa and Middle Eastern countries are likely to experience perceptible growth in the estimated time-frame.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as EnvisionTEC GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3Dynamic Systems Ltd, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and BioBots among others.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟑𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
• Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
• Key market trends across the business segments, Regions, and Countries
• Key developments and strategies observed in the market
• Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and other trends
• In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
• Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
• Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2028