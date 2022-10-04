GoodFirms Reveals the List of Best Applicant Tracking Software Ideal for Recruiting Companies
An indexed applicant tracking software is known for enabling the users manage the recruitment process efficiently.
Applicant Tracking System or ATS can easily help HR professionals to build, maintain talent pools and unify different recruiting tasks under one platform.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, the internationally renowned B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform, unveiled the latest list of the best Applicant Tracking Software for recruiting companies. The curated list of ATS helps the recruiting and talent acquisition companies to automate several HR activities.
— GoodFirms
“The unprecedented times of pandemic have entirely changed the hiring process. The availability of the latest ATS software assists businesses in automating and speeding up the recruitment processes by managing job postings, and job applications, obtaining candidate information, and efficiently communicating with applicants,” says GoodFirms
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Software Solutions helps the recruiters streamline and stay organized by collecting and storing the resumes in a database, tracking the candidates, scheduling interviews, automatically sending the offer, rejection letters, emails in bulk, etc. The ATS has several more features like workflow management, reporting & analytics, internal HR, background screening, and other pertinent processes from a single platform to simplify HR administrations.
Service seekers can take advantage of GoodFirms' latest list of best Applicant Tracking software and apply filter options for features, pricing models, devices supported, deployment, business size, etc. Furthermore, they can also verify the most reviewed, top-rated tools and select the suitable system.
Popular Features of Best Applicant Tracking Software Includes:
Background Screening
Candidate Management
Internal HR
Interview Scheduling
Job Management
Multi-Channel Integration
Reporting & Analytics
Resume Management
Self Service Portal
Workflow Management
GoodFirms was able to derive this latest list of the best Applicant Tracking software through a thorough research based on quality, reliability, and ability to cater to the needs of service seekers. This list was created based on several parameters such as the background of each product, the company, years of experience in the domain areas, online market penetration, client feedback, and much more. Only those companies that attained the maximum score made it to the list.
If you are a software service provider and wish to get listed, you can partake in the GoodFirms research processes. Interestingly, gaining the top position among the best service providers will attract the attention of potential prospects, increase productivity, help generate more sales, and earn more profit.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
