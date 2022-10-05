Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size is expected to increase from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $7.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13%. The change in the gallium nitride semiconductor market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market size is expected to reach $12.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.38%. Increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.

Key Trends In The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. The key players in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to increase the reliability of power supply circuits.

Overview Of The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market

The gallium nitride semiconductor devices market consists of sales of semiconductor device products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the manufacturing of semiconductor devices such as transistors and diodes for the conversion of energy to power using gallium nitride material. Gallium nitride semiconductor devices have dynamic electric and chemical properties that are used to develop electronic power devices that are very hard, mechanically stable, high voltage, and have a high frequency. Gallium nitride semiconductors are on the rise as a replacement for silicon-based semiconductors because they can meet growing demands for improved power system efficiency, performance, and system cost.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Transistor, Diode, Rectifier, Power IC

• By Device Type: Opto-Semiconductors, Power Semiconductors, RF Semiconductors

• By Application: Lighting and Lasers, Supplies and Inverters, Radio Frequency, Power Drives, Consumer and Enterprises, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive, Renewables, Aerospace and Defense Healthcare

• By Wafer Size: 2 Inch, 4-Inch, 6-Inch, 8-Inch

• By Geography: The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc., NexgenPowerSystems, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung, Mitsubishi Electric, MACOM, ST Micro Electronics, Panasonic, Dialog Semiconductor, ST Micro Electronics, Panasonic, and Dialog Semiconductor.

