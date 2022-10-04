Motorcycle Filters Market 2022

Motorcycle Filters Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2029

The global motorcycle filters market is slated to be worth US$ 3.2 Bn in the year 2021. "Motorcycle Filters Market" to Cross US$ 5 Bn Revenue in 2029; Rising Inclination toward Improving Engine Efficiency to Accelerate Growth. The global motorcycle filters market will witness a CAGR of 7.4% between 2021 and 2031. Incorporation of efficient filtration systems is the key trend of motorcycle filters market. Consumers’ inclination towards performance enhancement and upgradations is driving the demand for motorcycle filters.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are actively searching for upgraded solutions and performance enhancing techniques for their bikes. Efficient vehicle filtration systems have been gaining prominence over time, so as to reduce air pollution, thus complying with the required emission standards. Motorcycle filters are also used to flush out accumulated pollutants for the smooth running of an engine.

Key Companies-

• MAHLE GmbH

• K & N Engineering, Inc.

• Mann+Hummel GmbH

• Pipercross Performance Filters

• BMC Srl

• DNA Filters

• Uni Filter Inc.

• NAPA Filters

• Roki Co. Ltd.

• Ryco Filters

• Filtrak Brandt GmbH

• Solat International Trading Co., ltd.

• Guangzhou Jiade Special Foam

• Sunpro

Key Takeaways of Motorcycle Filters Market Study

• The motorcycle filters market has expanded significantly, mainly due to filters aiding better combustion operation, leading to an improvement in the maximum power, along with the bike's peak torque output. In addition, the motorcycle can achieve improved fuel efficiency and throttle response with a better combustion process, owing to proper filtration.

• Out of all the filter types, oil filters ensure that pollutants are washed away from the gasoline, which results in reduced emissions, thus decreasing the degree of air pollution. Using a proper oil filter in a motorcycle also increases the life span of the engine, thereby reducing maintenance costs.

• Asia Pacific, which has both, prominent production of motorcycles and the most used motorcycles, is expected to hold a significant share in the global motorcycle filters market. Also, rapidly increasing demand for motorcycle filters in OEMs as well as the aftermarket is projected to boost market growth.

• Manufacturers are focusing on three crucial factors when it comes to motorcycle oil filters - efficiency, life, and flow. A robust filtration standard along with testing the filter efficiency helps market players build strategies that meet the requirements of the OE (original equipment).

• By sales channel, the IAMs segment is anticipated to hold a paramount share in the aftermarket as compared to OEMs, backed by the rising network of non-brand specific repair shops. Also, these players are investing in optimizing customer experience by introducing different service offerings.

“Rising consumer emphasis on preventive maintenance, and at the same time adhering to emission standards set by regulatory bodies all across the globe concerning air pollution hazards, are the main factors propelling the growth of the global motorcycle filters market. Rigorous investments in customized product offerings for a diversified customer base and minimizing engine damage are expected to further market growth,” says a PMR analyst.

Long-term Outlook

Government regulations on exhaust emission laws are anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the motorcycle filters market. Moreover, sales of motorcycles are anticipated to witness significant progress over the forecast period, which can be attributed to growth in disposable income, globally. This will subsequently give rise to increased demand for efficient engines in motorcycles for smooth operation over a longer duration, which is simultaneously expected to drive the growth of the motorcycle filters market through 2029.

Key Questions Answered in the Motorcycle Filters Market Report -

• How much is the motorcycle filters market worth?

• What will be the demand outlook?

• What was the last 5 year market CAGR?

• What are the key trends of motorcycle filters?

• What is driving the demand for motorcycle filters?

• What is the market share of top 5 players?

• What are the top 5 countries driving demand?

• What is North America’s market Outlook?

• At what percentage motorcycle filters market is going to register growth in Europe?

• Which countries are key producers of motorcycle filters?

