Geocells Market is Projected to Reach 428.2 million square meter to exhibit CAGR of 8.8% during 2020 to 2025

Persistence Market Research in its recent report titled, “Geocells Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast; 2020–2025”, projected global geocells market to exhibit CAGR of 8.8% during 2020 to 2025. Consumption of geocells is projected to reach 428.2 million square meter by 2025 reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This report provides in depth study of “Geocells Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Geocells Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Geocells, also known as cellular confinement systems, are three dimensional mats resembling honeycomb structure usually made of high density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester or other polymeric alloys. These are used in construction sector primarily for earth reinforcement, slope protection, channel protection, load support and tree root protection. Geocells are subset of geosynthetics market and are estimated to represent around 5.6% share in terms of volume consumption in overall geosynthetics market.

The report analyses the global geocells market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Square Meter) by applications, region, and material type and provides information regarding market dynamics, value chain, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimations and forecast.

Drivers and trends impacting the market

Infrastructure development activities, construction sector output and a growing urbanisation trend are some of the macro-economic drivers of the market. Developed economies have formulated regulations concerning erosion control and sustainable infrastructure development. Such regulations and initiatives are identified as underlying driving factors of the market. On the flipside, low awareness of geocells amongst infrastructure developers in emerging economies and competition from substitute products, such as geogrids and geomembranes are identified as minor restraints in the global geocells market.

Market forecast

From materials perspective, high density polyethylene (HDPE) is extensively used across the globe for geocells manufacturing followed by polypropylene, polyester and other polymeric alloys. HDPE commanded around 68.6% share by value in 2014 and is projected to remain the largest market segment by 2025 with a share of around 64%. Prices for these materials are anticipated to increase over the forecast period owing to increasing energy costs, crude oil prices and complex manufacturing processes.

From application perspective, earth reinforcement, channel protection and slope protection are the prominent applications of geocells which constituted around 86% of market value in 2014 and are collectively projected to exhibit value CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Other applications including load support and tree root protection are collectively projected to exhibit a value CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

From regional perspective, North America and Asia Pacific represented prominent markets for geocells globally in 2014. In terms of market value, geocells market in developing countries is collectively projected to grow at CAGR of 10.2% while geocells market in developed countries is collectively projected to grow at CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest geocells market in terms of value by 2025, followed by North America, Western Europe, and other regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Geocells Market Report

• How is the Geocells market expected to grow over the projected period?

• What direction is the Geocells market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

• What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Geocells market in future?

• What are the key market drivers in the Geocells market?

• What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Geocells manufacturers?

• What are the key developments and trends taking over the Geocells market?

• Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Geocells market?

