Computer Vision Market 2022-27, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Growth And Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Computer Vision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global computer vision market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows computers and systems to extract useful information from digital images, videos, and other visual inputs, as well as to take actions or make suggestions based on that data. Computer vision finds extensive application across various industries, including security and surveillance, automotive, medical, and entertainment.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of image and video processing applications across various industries represents one of the key factors driving global market growth. For instance, in the automotive industry, there has been widespread adoption of computer vision systems for assembling vehicles. Also, computer vision finds applications in the mobile industry to develop more secured devices. This, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, healthcare institutions are investing significantly in artificial intelligence (AI) in computer vision due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)to enable the effective detection and study of the virus. Other factors, such as technological advancements in safety systems and the increasing trend of 3D imaging in industries, are bolstering the market growth further.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Product Type:

Smart Camera-based

PC-based

Breakup by Application:

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

3D Visualization and Interactive 3D Modelling

Breakup by Vertical:

Industrial

Non-Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic

CEVA Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Intel Corporation

Jai A/S

Keyence Corporation

Matterport Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

National Instruments

Sony Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

