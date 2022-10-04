Houston Black College Expo™ Awards Thousands of Dollars to Students
LIVE Event with Over 10 Million in Additional Scholarships Available
Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges, we are on a mission of change by closing educational gaps and producing more future leaders of color.”DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 13th Annual Houston Black College Expo™ is back in-person again Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at the NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054. Students can meet with 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other educational institutions. Our college partners are prepared to give away over 10 million in scholarships.
— Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder/CEO
With the COVID Pandemic affecting so many underserved and underrepresented students, NCRF has partnered with the Houston Independent School District (HISD) to increase the “college going rate” among Houston area teens. According to a recent Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce report, workers with degrees are nearly twice as likely as workers with only a high school diploma to be able to attain a good job. “Our expos have helped increase college enrollment as high as 43% at some colleges, we are on a mission of change by closing educational gaps and producing more future leaders of color, says NCRF Founder/CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.
The expo allows students to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships. This event offers a direct pathway for high school juniors, seniors and community college students looking to transfer to a four-year college. Parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to encourage college planning at an earlier age. Students will have access to the African Americans in Aviation Traveling Museum exhibit and a full slate of informative seminars about college and careers.
The event is sponsored by US Army ROTC, Wells Fargo, Toyota, Comerica Bank, and Honda.
To register to attend, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
NCRF Celebrity Ambassador Kel Mitchell, actor, comedian and author, invites students to attend the Black College Expo.